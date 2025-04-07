Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Pete Raby Buys 13,500 Shares

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) insider Pete Raby bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £24,570 ($31,670.53).

Pete Raby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Pete Raby sold 48,253 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £98,436.12 ($126,883.37).

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 178.40 ($2.30) on Monday. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a one year low of GBX 171.83 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 347 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 237.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £502.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Advanced Materials ( LON:MGAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.40. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGAM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.12) to GBX 265 ($3.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

