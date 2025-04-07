Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $143.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $134.21 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $74.49 and a 52 week high of $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

