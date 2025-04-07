Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $19.22. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 296,782 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $855.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

