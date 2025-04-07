National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 36,075 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,861,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,690.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $49.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

