National Bank of Canada FI Buys 8,703 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

IJR opened at $94.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.54 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

