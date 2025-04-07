National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,814 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 203.8% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 871,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 584,963 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 183.0% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 332,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 214,723 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ferrovial by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at $440,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $42.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

