National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $18,089,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,917,000 after buying an additional 140,587 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,114,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,682,000 after acquiring an additional 58,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $104.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $99.79 and a 12 month high of $144.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.89.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

