National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,127 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.29% of New Gold worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Gold Stock Down 15.0 %
NGD stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
New Gold Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
