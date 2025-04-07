National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,127 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.29% of New Gold worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Down 15.0 %

NGD stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Bank of America upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, New Street Research set a $3.90 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on New Gold

New Gold Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.