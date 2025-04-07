National Bank of Canada FI Sells 415 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.55% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,495,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $39.72 on Monday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $489.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

