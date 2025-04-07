National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 484,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ASE Technology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Trading Down 6.1 %

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.