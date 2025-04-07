National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,888 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Datadog by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,336,000 after acquiring an additional 164,106 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $2,320,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.42, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,565,732.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,862.98. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 371,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

