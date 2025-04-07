NetMind Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.95 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $44.95 million and $2.39 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77,053.70 or 0.99925656 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,829.79 or 0.99635274 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 144,080,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,272,935 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 144,080,375.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.02578886 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $1,959,522.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

