Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBH stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

