NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Paul Richards Acquires 58,500 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Richards bought 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $220,545.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,199.10. The trade was a 175.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 4.6 %

NXDT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 14,717.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,817 shares during the period. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,037,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 264,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 76,084 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

