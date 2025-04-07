NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Paul Richards Acquires 58,500 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Richards bought 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $220,545.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,199.10. The trade was a 175.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 4.6 %
NXDT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $7.60.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.