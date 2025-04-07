Nexum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14,940.66 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Nexum has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $14,940.66 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexum has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

