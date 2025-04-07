Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,733 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.96% of Noah worth $22,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Noah by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NOAH. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Noah in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Noah in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Noah Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.71. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.07 million. Noah had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Profile

(Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.