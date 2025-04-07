Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Novartis worth $188,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

