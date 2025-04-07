Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,909,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,378,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,873,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $775.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.89. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

