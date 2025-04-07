Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 46,657 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,183,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $33.40 on Monday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

