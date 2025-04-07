Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2025

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 46,657 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,183,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $33.40 on Monday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.