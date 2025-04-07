OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

TSMY opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Get YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (TSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock (TSM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.