OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
TSMY opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.
YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Profile
