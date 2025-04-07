OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,488 Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $39.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $707.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

