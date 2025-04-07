OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Position in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.27% of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of SLVO opened at $73.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.06.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

