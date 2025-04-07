OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.69% of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

