OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSVM opened at $46.10 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $587.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3974 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

