OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.47% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of APRT stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.58.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (APRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRT was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

