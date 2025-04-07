OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 20.87% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of QCLR stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.55. Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.