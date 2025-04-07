OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 20.87% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of QCLR stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.55. Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (QCLR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Quarterly Collar 95-110 index. The fund tracks an index that invests in the Nasdaq 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The collar involves buying 5% puts and selling 10% calls out-of-the-money.

