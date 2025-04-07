OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.