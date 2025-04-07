OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,995,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPC opened at $32.26 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

