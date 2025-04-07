OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.89% of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ULTY opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.59.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

