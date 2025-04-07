OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Holdings Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on OneMain in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $40.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

