Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,104,000 after acquiring an additional 187,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,818,000 after purchasing an additional 424,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 640,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.42.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $134.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $115.27 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

