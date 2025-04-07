Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2025 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $213.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Palo Alto Networks was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/18/2025 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $217.50 to $230.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $208.00 to $212.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $196.40 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $217.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $212.50 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.83 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average of $185.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $18,191,542.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,353,042.65. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 490,723 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $89,532,411.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,214,409.80. This trade represents a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 818,544 shares of company stock worth $147,132,028. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

