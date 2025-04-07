Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $82.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

