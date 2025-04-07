Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $7.72 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,505,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,567,000 after purchasing an additional 79,397 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $105.74 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.58 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

