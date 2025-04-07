Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,872,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after acquiring an additional 532,085 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 515,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

IWF stock opened at $325.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $311.80 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

