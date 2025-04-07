Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 538 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,971,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $242.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.80.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

