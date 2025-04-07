Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

