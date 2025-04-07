Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of S. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,772,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,733,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,771,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 412,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stephens started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,612,038.64. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $56,066.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,376.10. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,855 shares of company stock worth $9,528,052. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.