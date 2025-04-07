Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 61.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 7.9 %

EPD stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.