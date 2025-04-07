Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $104.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $127.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.