Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 9.9 %

BABA stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $276.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

