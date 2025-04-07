Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Pharvaris Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PHVS opened at $14.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $746.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -2.84. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

