Pitcairn Co. Acquires 6,282 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,447 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,101,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,461 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 8,896,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,407,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 159,378 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 55.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Trading Down 10.6 %

NYSE:SAN opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

