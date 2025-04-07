Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 51.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 220,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after buying an additional 71,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

DLR stock opened at $137.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.36. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

