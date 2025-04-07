Pitcairn Co. Purchases 1,193 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWG shares. Peel Hunt cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NWG opened at $10.72 on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

