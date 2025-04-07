Pitcairn Co. Purchases Shares of 11,011 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,428.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

