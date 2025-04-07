Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,439 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTE opened at $57.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

