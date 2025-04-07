Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,835 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $990,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $152.05 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.26 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.74 and a 200-day moving average of $248.04.

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Manhattan Associates to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.78.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

