Pitcairn Co. Sells 332 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $145.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total transaction of $407,201.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,741,491.26. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 229 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $31,929.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,811.18. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,784 shares of company stock worth $13,534,466. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.