Pitcairn Co. Sells 442 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,912,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,338,000 after acquiring an additional 127,757 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,018,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,512,000 after purchasing an additional 381,437 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,873,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,314,000 after purchasing an additional 117,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,390,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

